Gympie golfers keen for first stroke play event since virus

RARING TO GO: Gympie Vets President Ken Burford and Vets Captain Andrew Towning are keen for the club's first stroke event under coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Contributed

GOLF: The Gympie Vets golf club will resume stroke play next Tuesday when qualifiers will be decided for the annual Bridgestone Match Play championships.

The top eight players in all three grades will then compete in the finals to be held over the coming weeks.

Gympie Vets Captain Andrew Towning said all players need to have a good understanding of the Match Play Rules.

“A full explanation of the Conditions of Play is available on the Gympie Golf Club website,” Towning said.

“As this will be our first stroke event under the coronavirus restrictions, players must continue to observe all of the physical distancing regulations.

“Players also need to make sure they maintain the pace of play and stick to the three minute lost ball rule. Preferred lie of a card length through the green is still in place and bunkers are in play with preferred lie.”

41 points from Geoff Tompkins was the standout performance in last Tuesday’s single stableford event.

Derek Appleford was the runner up one point behind Tompkins while Greg Gooding was third on 38.

Rob Nichols was the A Grade winner on 39 points three points clear of the runner up Gerry Dunbar followed by Greg Lewis.

Nev Humphris won C grade with 39 points followed by runner up David Walthall on 36 while third place went to Phil Barry on 35.

Ball rundown to 32 points: Andrew Towning, Ed Rowlands, Ross Chapman, Geoff Schuh, Doug Cunningham, Errol Ward, Ron Edwards, Graeme Major, Ron Hall, Peter Reilly, Ken Burford, Richard Lynam, Mark Dakin, Kate Sawrey, Rob Kingma, Barry Bargenquast.

John Ireland picked up the NAGA.