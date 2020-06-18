Gympie golf pro readies for triumphant return to the region

Golf coach Ellesha Michie has relocated to Gympie and is looking forward to passing on her knowledge of the sport.

GOLF: Longtime golf coach Ellesha Michie says she’s excited to resume her mentoring career in Gympie when she returns to the region next month.

A pro of the sport with prior experience at the Gunabul Golf Club, Michie comes back to the region with a further three years’ experience under her belt as Assistant Teaching Golf Professional at Noosa Tewantin Golf Club.

In that time she worked “with a variety of golfers ranging from complete beginners who had never picked up a club” and junior programs to higher performers “from all around the world”.

Michie said she was looking forward to rekindling her connection with the region she knows and loves.

“I’m really looking forward to locating back to the beautiful countryside, everyone is really lovely and friendly and very supportive,” Michie said.

“I’m interested to start working with the clients I’ve had before and new clients, whether they’re complete beginners or already on a single figure handicap and wanting to take their golf to the next level.

“I’m also looking forward to working with juniors again, I’ll be offering junior clinics when I’m back up and running.”

Based out of East Deep Creek, the former Australian Ladies Tour competitor will primarily use “Opti Shot 2 simulator software”, along with designated spaces for pitching, chipping bunkers and putting.

“Basically you hit a golf ball into a net, but the screen then shows you the ball’s flight and where your shot is tracking,” she said of the software.

“It’s the latest technology. You can play rounds of golf on it as well, and use it as a driving range.”

Contact Ellesha on 0411 515 402 to register your interest in joining EM Golf Coaching, or send her an email at elleshamichie@gmail.com.