Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Golf coach Ellesha Michie has relocated to Gympie and is looking forward to passing on her knowledge of the sport.
Golf coach Ellesha Michie has relocated to Gympie and is looking forward to passing on her knowledge of the sport.
News

Gympie golf pro readies for triumphant return to the region

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
18th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: Longtime golf coach Ellesha Michie says she’s excited to resume her mentoring career in Gympie when she returns to the region next month.

MORE GYMPIE SPORT HERE

A pro of the sport with prior experience at the Gunabul Golf Club, Michie comes back to the region with a further three years’ experience under her belt as Assistant Teaching Golf Professional at Noosa Tewantin Golf Club.

Ellesha Michie
Ellesha Michie

In that time she worked “with a variety of golfers ranging from complete beginners who had never picked up a club” and junior programs to higher performers “from all around the world”.

Michie said she was looking forward to rekindling her connection with the region she knows and loves.

“I’m really looking forward to locating back to the beautiful countryside, everyone is really lovely and friendly and very supportive,” Michie said.

“I’m interested to start working with the clients I’ve had before and new clients, whether they’re complete beginners or already on a single figure handicap and wanting to take their golf to the next level.

“I’m also looking forward to working with juniors again, I’ll be offering junior clinics when I’m back up and running.”

SWING: Gympie golf coach Ellesha Michie.
SWING: Gympie golf coach Ellesha Michie.

Based out of East Deep Creek, the former Australian Ladies Tour competitor will primarily use “Opti Shot 2 simulator software”, along with designated spaces for pitching, chipping bunkers and putting.

“Basically you hit a golf ball into a net, but the screen then shows you the ball’s flight and where your shot is tracking,” she said of the software.

“It’s the latest technology. You can play rounds of golf on it as well, and use it as a driving range.”

Contact Ellesha on 0411 515 402 to register your interest in joining EM Golf Coaching, or send her an email at elleshamichie@gmail.com.

gympie golf gympie news gympie region gympie sport
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        Collapsed building firm lost almost $15m on luxury build

        premium_icon Collapsed building firm lost almost $15m on luxury build

        Business Report outlines the scale of losses RGD suffered before collapse

        Gympie history in good hands as printing press retires

        premium_icon Gympie history in good hands as printing press retires

        News If this printing press could talk, it could tell a few good stories

        Reader says she will miss the old Times

        premium_icon Reader says she will miss the old Times

        News IT MAY take only one thing to prompt someone to buy a newspaper, be it the comics...