Gympie golf pro offering free ‘come and try’ clinic

GOLF: Former Australian Ladies Tour golfer Ellesha Michie will be hosting a free Ladies Come & Try Golf Clinic in the Gympie region next month.

Golf coach Ellesha Michie has relocated to Gympie and is looking forward to passing on her knowledge of the sport.

A pro of the sport with prior experience at the Gunabul Golf Club, Michie announced she was coming back to the region after three years as Assistant Teaching Golf Professional at Noosa Tewantin Golf Club.



In that time she worked “with a variety of golfers ranging from complete beginners who had never picked up a club” and junior programs to higher performers “from all around the world”.

Michie’s free clinic will tee off on Monday 10th May from 9am to 10am followed by coffee.

“This is a great opportunity to become involved in golf while having fun learning a new skill and being social,” Michie said.

Contact Ellesha on 0411 515 402 or email elleshamichie@gmail.com to book your spot.