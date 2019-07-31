Gympie golf course: latest sale talks approach finality

PRACTICE SWING: Simon Tryhorn gets in a quick practice swing before donning his golfing gear to take on the increasingly famous Gympie golf course.

PRACTICE SWING: Simon Tryhorn gets in a quick practice swing before donning his golfing gear to take on the increasingly famous Gympie golf course. Troy Jegers

THE on again-off again sale of one of Gympie's best known CBD acreage properties - the golf course - is not quite off again.

The property seems to have come close to changing hands under a deal which is said to have collapsed recently.

But something is still going on, according to agent Joseph Codianni, of Real Commercial Queensland.

Gympie Pines Golf Club members are understood to have been told this week of a prospective sale, which is still thought to be confidential.

Final details of the sale, not yet finalised, have not been made public, but indications yesterday are that there is still movement on the transaction.

Mr Codianni yesterday indicated there is still movement, but said he could not comment for the time being.

Advertising is still being undertaken for the strategically located 52ha property on Gympie's expanding northside.

Of that area, the golf course occupies 39.84ha, with the rest accounted for by other associated property, including a vacant lot, a three bedroom house and another area zoned for 36 townhouse sites.

Mr Codianni says it is the near-Gympie region's only 18-hole competition golf course with a large two-storey clubhouse.

Apparently current advertising for the property announces a "collapsed sale” and invites bidders to "make an offer.”

Attempts to sell the property in recent years have led to some dramatic and worrying moments for golf enthusiasts.

At one point last year, Clive Palmer, who turned the Coolum golf course into a private theme park, was one of 30 developers looking at investing.

Some would-be purchasers wanted to reduce the size of the golf course, from 18 to nine holes, to provide land for other developments, including one plan for an over-55s village.

Other prospective buyers, including some from overseas, had said they wanted to close the course down completely or keep it for their own use.

No comment was available from club managment or Mr Codianni yesterday, other than a possible hint in what Mr Codianni did say: "Due to the nature of the matter re Gympie golf course, I am unable to talk to you until next week.”