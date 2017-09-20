Gympie Golf Club swings for RSL pokies

Gympie RSL is proposing to move 98 poker machines to the Gympie Golf Club.

COULD Gympie Golf Club become the home for 98 poker machines?

This is a question Gympie Regional Council will take a step towards answering at today's ordinary meeting, having been asked to comment on a gaming license application for the club.

According to the report before the council, "the purpose of the licence is to enable the RSL Club to move its existing 98 gaming machines from the Mary Street premises to the Golf Club”.

The report also states it is unclear "if the club is proposing to move all machines or a percentage”.

The golf club had poker machines before, but its licence has lapsed.

The proposal is to relocate the RSL's existing machines, but the report raises the possibility the proposal could end up increasing the overall number of machines in the region by 98 if granted, and this might need to be addressed as part of the approval.

"OLGR may wish to take into account whether the existing licence for 98 machines currently held by the Gympie and District RSL Memorial and Citizens Club Incorporated for the RSL Club in Mary Street Gympie, should result in a reduction in the number of gaming machines permitted under its current licence to avoid an overall increase in the number of gaming machines in the Gympie North area,” the report says.

The recommendation for the council is to advise the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation that it does not object to poker machines at the club, but consideration must be "given to the community impact of increasing the overall number of gaming machines in the Gympie north statistical area”.

The proposed gaming room is about twice the size of the former poker machine area at the golf club.

According to the Gaming Machine Act, the licence proposal was required to be advertised.

The closing date for public submissions about the licence was September 11, and the council's comments are requested by September 25.

Poker machines are not the only item on the council's agenda today, although it is one of only three items which will be open to the public.

Barring any late additions, the other two items are a report on building approvals from July and August of this year, and the proposed adoption of an updated road register.

Four more items will be discussed by the council in committee.

First will be a budget review, including a proposed carry forward of unspent money from the 2016/17 budget.

This will be followed by the appointment of directors for the Rattler Railway Company, and then a notified motion to discuss the council's capital expenditure planning.

Last on the list is the matter of the council's Microsoft enterprise agreement renewal.