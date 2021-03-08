GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

Wednesday, March 3, the ladies played a Versus Par game which is always challenging.

One of our more senior players, Marj Dakin, was certainly up to the challenge coming in winner square with the card on a countback from Jean Peters who is enjoying a purple patch.

Ball Rundown: Lorraine Elliott (-1), Annette Slater and Carol Ward (-2). Birdies: Lorraine Elliott – Par 5 - 10th, Yoey Coogan – Par 5 - 7th. Congratulation to Lydia Costello for her Eagle on Par 5 – 18th. All very exciting and Well Done Lydia.

Saturday, March 6, ladies competed for the March (Saturday) Monthly Medal sponsored by Brett Groundwater (Painter and Decorator).

Karen Mills was overall winner and Division 1 Medal Winner with a score of 73 nett. Runner Up and winner of Division 2 Medal was Carol Ward on a countback from Lorraine Elliott and Marj Dakin.

Ball Rundown: Karen Colley, Rhonda Muller, Maureen Carroll, Jean Peters (77). Karen Mills won the Seniors’ comp with Stella Macklin, Karen Mills and Carol Ward sharing the putting (32). Birdies: Carol Ward – Par 3 – 6th.

This Saturday, March 13 is set down for a Single Stableford and Wednesday, March 17, ladies will be playing for Wednesday March Monthly Medal with Seniors and Putting.

February Player of the Month winner was Jean Peters (100 points), with Lydia Costello (93 points), and Del Groundwater (92). This is calculated on the best 3 cards for the month with all games reverted back to stableford points. Congratulations and Well Done Jean.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.