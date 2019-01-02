Gympie Gold's key to stopping Swans dangermen

SHOT: Gympie all-rounder Josh Brady has been on fire at the crease in the T20 matches.

CRICKET: The back-to-back champions of T20, Gympie Gold, have started the season with pure domination.

The Gold sit at the top of their pool, yet to lose a game after securing wins against Caboolture and Caloundra last month.

Both games were won in typical T20 style, going down to the wire.

Josh Brady. Connor Peckitt

All-rounder Josh Brady made close to 50 with the bat and his bowling was really tight and economical.

"Josh Brady had a good second game with the bat, he made 47, and in the first game against Caboolture he bowled his best,” Gold captain Lewis Waugh said. "He got the 47 in pretty hot conditions but it was a team effort.

"There were a few 20s and 30s with a few little partnerships to get a reasonable total. Josh and I put on a bit of a partnership.”

Gympie Gold Lewis Waugh captain opener/first drop. Bec Singh

Despite the team effort to secure victories, Waugh said Brycen Mitchell was lethal with the ball.

Against Caboolture, Mitchell took two early wickets and finished his spell with 3/27.

Gympie was on the front foot as the team defended their 117 total.

Gympie Gold XI Brycen Mitchell. Troy Jegers

"Any time you beat Caboolture is good and it came right down to the wire,” Waugh said.

"Brycen opened the bowling and those two early wickets helped as we defended our score.”

A similar effort will be necessary when the Gold travel to Maroochydore this Saturday to take on the Swans in the one-day competition.

Maroochydore batsman Callum Stitt. Warren Lynam

Maroochydore's strength comes from their batting line-up and Gold will be relying on their bowlers.

The danger men in the home squad will be Callum Stitt, Adam Thorton, James Chaplin and captain Blaine Schloss.

"The one-day format suits their batsmen,” Waugh said.

Maroochydore's batsman Adam Thorton. Patrick Woods

"The key will be to get quick wickets. Their top order and one-day team plays attacking cricket.”

After the Christmas break, Waugh said the biggest thing would be who is switched on.

"We will need to bat in partnerships and bat the 50 overs,” he said. "We are expecting a pretty competitive match. The ground has a good wicket and quick outfield so we expect a good field.”

Maroochydore v Gympie at 10.30am on Saturday, January 5 at Kev Hackney Oval.