Gympie Gold XI shine with the ball to down Noosa

SIPPEL THE STEADFAST: Gympie's Ashley Sippel provided the base for the Gympie Gold XI total and the Gold XI bowlers did the rest to keep Noosa-Tewantin out of the contest on Saturday. LEEROY TODD

THE Gympie Gold XI have bounced back to winning ways with a 37-run win over Tewantin-Noosa at Read Park on Saturday.

Rain threatened to put a dampener on the day's play but after a two-hour delay, the game resumed under a 40-over format.

Ashley Sippel and Dan Shepperson set the platform early with an 89-run opening partnership.

Sippel steered the ship through some tense waters but was dismissed for 73 after just 60 balls, wickets then fell regularly for the rest of the innings and Gympie were bowled out for 190.

Troy Ashton set the platform with the ball early on in the field with two quick wickets, resulting in nice figures of 2 for 9.

Tyson Hillcoat chimed in with a handy 3/26 and Josh Brady grabbed 2/40.

The bowling performance is what prevailed for the Gold XI, as Gympie knocked the opposition over for 153, just 37 runs short of the total.

Gympie Gold XI captain Lewis Waugh said his side did not allow the opposition batsmen to get a start.

"We bowled and fielded really well,” Waugh said.

"A good opening partnership and ground fielding a lot better. Bowlers bowled tight lines.

Gympie Gold XI's Tyson Hillcoat said: "Overall we performed much better than last week, with our fielding and bowling seeing improvements.

"The more cricket we play, the better we will get throughout the season.”

Sunday's game against Glasshouse was abandoned due to the wet weather, with 94mm of rain around Gympie on the day.

The pitch will hopefully bounce back as the Gold XI will now return to the hallowed turf of Albert Park this weekend to take on Nambour and will hope the rain will stay away for its Sponsors Day.

Saturday's 50-over game will give Gympie a chance to win a psychological battle against Nambour before it faces the same side in the rescheduled T20 Grand Final at Henzell Oval, Caloundra, on Tuesday.

The final was scheduled for November 21 but was postponed due to wet weather.