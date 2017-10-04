Gympie Gold XI open their innings with close win

CLOSE WIN: Gympie Gold XI captain Lewis Waugh top scored with 44 in the two run victory of Glasshouse in Maroochydore on Saturday.

CLOSE WIN: Gympie Gold XI captain Lewis Waugh top scored with 44 in the two run victory of Glasshouse in Maroochydore on Saturday. Warren Lynam

THE Gympie Gold XI have bowled their first competitive ball for the new season and come out with a two-run win in a twenty20 match against Glasshouse at Maroochydore on Saturday.

The Gold have lost one or two players but have taken confidence from the narrow win to begin the season.

Incumbant captain Lewis Waugh, who is in his sixth season with the team, said the game provided plenty of positives.

"We won the toss and batted first, putting up 4 for 152,” Waugh said.

"We kept them to 7 for 150, so it was pretty tight but great we held our nerve.”

Waugh, who backs himself as a top order batsman, knocked 44 runs before being caught leg before wicket.

"There were a few shots there, it was pretty aggressive,” he said.

"I got caught trying to play a shot I probably shouldn't have.

"It was a dry, small field on a hot day, Josh Brady hit 42, and Trevor (Brady) got 41, so that put up our score nicely.”

Josh Brady also contributed with the ball, taking 2 for 16.

Waugh, 27, is fresh to the captaincy but said he is eager to lead the Gold XI.

"It's obviously something I've always wanted to do,” Waugh said.

"It's exciting times and I'm pretty excited for the season ahead.

"We have a pretty good group of players and hopefully we'll have a good season.

"I think we are pretty much an all-round team, we've got a few young guys with the bowling, we bat right down and we're good in the field too.”

The Gympie Gold, in a rebuilding phase according to coach Paul Mitchell, face Nambour in Nambour on Saturday, in their first two-day fixture of the cricket season.