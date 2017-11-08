Gympie Gold XI look to outshine Maroochydore at Albert Park

CRICKET: THE Gympie Gold have posted a healthy first innings score of 265 and have Maroochydore at 3/68 at stumps in their two-day game at Albert Park in Gympie.

The hosts batted first on Saturday on a hot day and posted the total after healthy scores from the middle order.

Captain Lewis Waugh, who came in at number three for his side, posted the top score of 63.

Waugh said the team played well on the opening day but was coy about the outlook for the rest of the game.

"We had a pretty good day but the game is in the balance,” he said.

Waugh settled into the crease and looked steady before being caught leg before wicket from the bowling of Maroochydore's Kevin Schultz.

Gold XI bowler Tyson Hillcoat said the team played well and were confident ahead of day two.

"We had a good day, bowlers bowled well and restricted them,” he said.

Debutant Callum Morrison scored a quick fire 56 batting at 11 to put the innings total in a very respectable range.

"Max Cartwright (44) batted well as well,” Hillcoat said.

"Anthony Reid led the bowling attack and was rewarded with two wickets.”

A look ahead to the final day reveals the task ahead, with the Gold hopeful of knocking Maroochydore's first innings over quickly in order to fit in the second innings.

Maroochydore are currently at stumps on 3/68.

"We still have a big job to do but we are confident we will do the job,” Hillcoat said.

Gympie: 10/265 (L. Waugh, 63; C. Morrison, 56; M. Cartwright, 44).

Maroochydore: 3/68 (S. Oldham, 47 not out; B. Schloss, 4 not out).