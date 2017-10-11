Gympie Gold XI get into the swing of things

DEFENDING THEIR TITLE: Gympie Gold XI captain Lewis Waugh thinks his team can defend their T20 trophy.

DEFENDING THEIR TITLE: Gympie Gold XI captain Lewis Waugh thinks his team can defend their T20 trophy. Warren Lynam

CRICKET: THE Gympie Gold XI have taken a step to the grand final the Sunshine Coast Twenty20 competition with a 15 run win over Caloundra at Roy Henzell Oval in Caloundra on Tuesday night.

Gympie won the toss and batted first on a humid evening as Andrew Sippel and captain Lewis Waugh faced the fury of the Caloundra bowling attack.

Sippel was bowled early on for 3, while Waugh hit a handy 19 before being caught out.

Andrew Batten scrapped 30 runs while Jarrod Sippel hit 21, which steadied the ship.

The team ended up edging to a score of 116 after the 20 overs.

"We hit a fair few boundaries but we got a lot of singles,” Waugh said.

"But it was a display of good running between the wickets, we got pinned down a bit, in that they got a few quick wickets.”

LOVE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Waugh said he was impressed by his team after a slightly disappointing batting performance.

"The bowling performance was really good, and the fielding,” he said.

"The batting, we didn't do as well as we would like, we were slow to start off with.

"The wicket was hard to bat on, it had pace and the balls were popping at the other end.

"It was simply hard to get set.”

The Gold side have had an injection of youth in a mini-rebuilding phase after a handful of players were called into representative sides or retired.

"It was a good start from the young guys with the ball,” Waugh said.

"TA (Troy Ashton) showed experience with his bowling as well.”

The Gympie Gold XI take to the field on Saturday in the second and final day of their test match against Nambour in Nambour.

Nambour posted a first innings score of 64, with Troy Ashton starring with 4/13, while Gympie sit on 6/175 at stumps.