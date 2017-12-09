Gympie Gold XI face up to Nambour

The final round of Division 1 fixtures for the year brings new urgency for points as the clubs look at a one-day competition where half the matches have been washed out.

Gympie has had a chequered first half of the season with an unsettled line-up, and the second stanza begins with a visit from Nambour today, who they will also face on Tuesday night in the Events Centre T20 at Henzell Oval.

"Nambour are a good side and they will try and come out firing," Gympie fast-bowler Brycen Mitchell said.

"They are a batting side and they have some quality."

The Gold fancy themselves in the one-day contests, and will look to get back in the top two for the final.

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

The weather has not helped Albert Park, which has caught every storm and shower of the season, so runs may depend on the sun.

Maroochydore heads the one-day ladder courtesy of being able to play long enough to secure a DLS verdict over Caloundra last Sunday, braking up a gridlock where five sides had equal points in the contest for January's One Day final.

A fine day's play will give all the sides a chance to stake a claim again, with just two limited over matches remaining in the New Year to qualify.

Caboolture is in the unusual position of being out of the top four on the OD ladder after its loss to Glasshouse, and a visiting Caloundra will probably feel an increase in intensity form a Snakes' side unaccustomed to losing.

Captain Glen Batticciotto is streets ahead of Nambour's Steve Ledger, 405 to 240 at the top of the competition batting tallies, with the rest back around the bend, but he would appreciate the back-up and resilience that characterized the Snakes' decade of domination.

Glasshouse has finished its appearances until the 6th of January, leaving the Rangers to savour their win over Caboolture, while watching the other sides gain points, but they know their bye allotment is over, leaving Maroochydore and Tewantin-Noosa as the last of the round at Kev Hackney Oval.

The Swans had mixed expectations at season's start, having lost the majority of a grand Final side, and now are settling down as a proper team in its own right, and not a shell of past glories.

New captain Blaine Schloss has stepped into his role with hastened maturity, and the side has responded when pressed.

Tewantin-Noosa has slipped back to old habits at times, but has the ability now to dig a lot deeper than previously. A good deck and a fine day will help the contest.