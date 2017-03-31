GYMPIE GOLD FINS ON THE MOVE

MOVING ON: The Gympie Gold Fins will make the move across to the new aquatic centre.

SWIMMING: Gympie Gold Fins swimmers will be looking to take advantage of their new digs when they make the move to the newly constructed Gympie Aquatic and Recreational Centre in the coming weeks.

While specific details such as training times and squad numbers are yet to be finalised, Gympie Gold Fins secretary Rachelle Treeby said the club was excited about getting down to work at the new facility.

"This new pool will change the amount of swimmers the club can cater to,” Mrs Treeby told The Gympie Times yesterday.

"It is a state-of-the-art facility.”

The new centre will not only feature an Olympic standard pool, it will also provide separate provisions for swimmers to warm-up, meaning the centre can attract higher level meets.

Wide Bay swimming has already pencilled in a long-course carnival for February next year to replace the traditional Gold Rush sprint meet.

According to Treeby, Gympie's new pool could potentially host several high level meets per season.

"In effect you could have three three high level meets in a year,” she said.

"It will be nice to get the club in there to see it grow.

"We have swimmers on the road to nationals as we speak.”

Long-serving Gold Fins coach Libby Manthey has announced she will not make the move with the club to the new facility.

In her 20 years at the helm, Manthey has coached generations of Gympie swimmers and said she was sad to be parting ways with the club.

A new coach for the club has not yet been confirmed but nor has a finalised training timetable.

"The Gold Fins committee will work out the specifics in the very near future,” Treeby said.

"The sooner we get a coach, the sooner we can get going.”