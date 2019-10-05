Gympie glittering awards night on tonight

The short film Brainstorm produced by students from Gympie Flexible Learning Centre won Heart of Gold's 2018 Regional and National Young Filmmakers Prize .

THE Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival will celebrate 26 of the most inspiring and uplifting nominated short films that have been selected from around the world at tonight's 2019 Awards Ceremony.

There is $8000 worth of prize money on offer including; Best Short Film $3000, Best Student Film $3000, John Farrell Memorial Award for Most Inspiring True Story $500, Young Filmmakers Regional Award $500, Young Filmmakers National Award $500 and Best Script $500.

Priceless awards that will be won for some of the winners will include a Cutting Edge Internship, and Da Vinci Resolve Studio time.

The winning films will be carefully selected by the jury of industry experts including SBS Production Supervisor Nicole Coventry, University of the Sunshine Coast Screen Media and head of Communications Dr Sarah Casey, Vice President of Content (Indigenous Stories and Talent) at Screen Queensland Douglas Watkin and Heart of Gold Screener Group host and volunteer Jan Forbes.

Hosted by festival Patron Aaron Pedersen, the Awards Night is a free event, with live music, and street food at the Gympie Civic Centre from 5pm, with the ceremony starting at 7pm.

JOHN FARRELL MEMORIAL AWARD FOR MOST INSPIRING TRUE STORY $500

THIS award is sponsored by John Farrell Family Trust Nominees and has five films shortlisted as finalists.

Three Australian films, one from the USA and one from the UK will vie for the winning spot and will cover topics such as family relationships, barriers through disability and ethnicity, forced adoption, traumatised war veterans and working with refugees.

The titles are That's My Jazz, Lives In Action, Without Consent, The Horses and A Song Can't Burn.

All of the films will run for less than 15 minutes.

For more information and for program times head to heartofgold.com.au.