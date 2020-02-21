Menu
Gympie United Gladiators Premier Men player Jordan White in action against Maleny Division 2.
Gympie Gladiators ready to make their mark in FFA Cup

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
21st Feb 2020 12:36 PM
FOOTBALL: Gympie United Gladiators men’s Division 1 begin their journey in the annual Football Federation Australia Cup competition on Saturday.

Gympie host the Tallebudgera Valley Tigers and coach Kyle Nix said it was good to have the boys out on the pitch.

Gympie United Gladiators Premier Men player Jordan White in action against Maleny Division 2.
“It will be interesting because we do not know their team. They are a side from the Gold Coast and this is their first time in FFA Cup,” he said.

“We are not expecting to win it but it is about getting experience.”

Since the Gladiators started their pre-season training, there are improvements in his side that Nix has noticed.

Gympie Gladiators 2019 - Kyle Nix coach/player.
“Their fitness levels compared to this time last year are much better but we just need some more game fitness,” he said.

“We are in a good position going into the game on Saturday. We have had the best pre-season training we have had since I started in 2018.

“It would be good to have a decent crowd watching to see some top-level football.”

Gladiators v Tigers at 5pm at Gympie United FC field one.

