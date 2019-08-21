Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladiators under-15s - (back, from left): Dylan Portugaller, Josh Rigby, Connor Hanlon-williams, Seamus Nash, Rohan Polley, coach Luke Wheeler, Josh Armstrong and Riley Stevens. Front: Ethan Palmer, Alex Stahl, Dhingi Malak, Cody-jon Gardner, Kynan Reid and Noah Albion.
Gladiators under-15s - (back, from left): Dylan Portugaller, Josh Rigby, Connor Hanlon-williams, Seamus Nash, Rohan Polley, coach Luke Wheeler, Josh Armstrong and Riley Stevens. Front: Ethan Palmer, Alex Stahl, Dhingi Malak, Cody-jon Gardner, Kynan Reid and Noah Albion.
News

Gympie Gladiators gun team are hungry to succeed

Rebecca Singh
by
21st Aug 2019 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Slow and steady wins the race for the Gympie United Gladiators under-15s team.

The side has taken out the minor premiership with one week left of the regular season. Their unorthodox style of play has resulted in 10 wins from 13 games.

"We start slow but dominate the game in the second half,” coach Luke Wheeler said.

"We played Woombye a few weeks ago and it was 1-all at halftime and we kicked five goals in the second half to win 6-1.”

The under-15s formed from about five teams and about seven rounds into the season their competition was divided.

Rohan Polley
Rohan Polley Troy Jegers

"It was hard at the start of the season to get the boys to gel together and work as a team,” Wheeler said.

"We did some team bonding exercises and encouraged them to pair up with different players during training drills.

"There were 16 teams in the one division and then Sunshine Coast divided into two to make it an even playing field. So we were moved to division 2 and once that happened we started to click.”

Despite the feat of winning the minor premiership the business end of the season is going to start - finals time.

MORE

TOP TALENT: Gympie's 7 best male soccer players

Player of the Week: Meet Gympie's answer to Sam Kerr

"There is still a job left to do. We want to get to the grand final,” he said.

Wheeler said this Saturday would be a good test for the boys when they take on Maleny.

"We were meant to verse them at home a few weeks ago but they forfeited because of numbers so we have not actually played them yet,” he said.

"It will be a good test for the boys to see how they go before finals start at the end of the month.”

Gladiators v Maleny at 9.30am at Maleny Rangers Football Club field 1.

gympie sport gympie united gladiators gympie united gladiators u15s luke wheeler maleny bushrangers football club
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Outrage over 'pathetic' failure to keep Pre Muster alive

    premium_icon Outrage over 'pathetic' failure to keep Pre Muster alive

    News Community points finger over collapse of popular street party, failure to capitalise on main event.

    • 21st Aug 2019 3:24 PM
    What the experts say is at the heart of Gympie property boom

    What the experts say is at the heart of Gympie property boom

    News The facts and figures on what a house in Gympie is worth.

    J.M. Kelly director grilled over $2m loans

    premium_icon J.M. Kelly director grilled over $2m loans

    News J.M. Kelly director been grilled over loans

    BREAKING: Two car crash at Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two car crash at Tin Can Bay

    News Paramedics on scene of Tin Can Bay Rd crash