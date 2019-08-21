Gympie Gladiators gun team are hungry to succeed

FOOTBALL: Slow and steady wins the race for the Gympie United Gladiators under-15s team.

The side has taken out the minor premiership with one week left of the regular season. Their unorthodox style of play has resulted in 10 wins from 13 games.

"We start slow but dominate the game in the second half,” coach Luke Wheeler said.

"We played Woombye a few weeks ago and it was 1-all at halftime and we kicked five goals in the second half to win 6-1.”

The under-15s formed from about five teams and about seven rounds into the season their competition was divided.

"It was hard at the start of the season to get the boys to gel together and work as a team,” Wheeler said.

"We did some team bonding exercises and encouraged them to pair up with different players during training drills.

"There were 16 teams in the one division and then Sunshine Coast divided into two to make it an even playing field. So we were moved to division 2 and once that happened we started to click.”

Despite the feat of winning the minor premiership the business end of the season is going to start - finals time.

"There is still a job left to do. We want to get to the grand final,” he said.

Wheeler said this Saturday would be a good test for the boys when they take on Maleny.

"We were meant to verse them at home a few weeks ago but they forfeited because of numbers so we have not actually played them yet,” he said.

"It will be a good test for the boys to see how they go before finals start at the end of the month.”

Gladiators v Maleny at 9.30am at Maleny Rangers Football Club field 1.