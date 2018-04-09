Gympie girls sporting on their own

Women's sport has taken a huge step into the lime light with the start of the AFLW, the WBBL and the NRL, which is launching their women's competition later this year.

There has been much comment about the standard of some of the codes but the success of these codes will and has given many women and girls the opportunity to continue their playing career.

Traditionally, AFL, NRL, rugby union and cricket have been male sports but the introduction of these leagues will hopefully break down those barriers which may have kept many women players from succeeding in the professional arena.

Having watched a lot of sport, from when I was very young with my Dad, I still remember my first women's rugby league game.

It was an Intrust Super Cup grand final in 2016 with the Bears taking on the Souths.

The skills and strength of these players was incredible and the rivalry between the two sides was clear from the start. Big hits were a plenty. I could feel the impact of the tackles from the sideline. The players entertained the crowd which made it impossible for me to take notes for the article I was writing.

I did not want to look away because I wanted to witness every minute of the action.

The introduction of the Gympie Devils first girls under 14s squad was another success for women's sport. Hopefully seeing more girls playing in Gympie.

The side was started with the hard work of Charlotte Blackwood, 13 and Tia McLellan, 13 who rallied their friends and started playing. The determination of these two girls is clear.

Since turning 13 they were unable to play against boys and with Gympie not having a side for them to play, meant they were looking at travelling down to the Sunshine Coast and play with the Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club.

Through the help of their coach Darren Burns, these girls will be able to further their skills and learn how to read the game. Having been to a few training sessions there are some great players within the squad.

With many clubs in Gympie struggling for numbers, if this gets more players lacing up their boots to start playing; growing all sport, how can that ever be a problem? As my Dad always told me, there is no such thing as too much sport.