Gympie girls claim double

GYMPIE Showgirl Wendy Ward and Gympie Show Rural Ambassador Mikaela Calvert won their respective Near North Coast Regional Finals at the Showgirl Awards held in Caboolture on Saturday night.

The event was attended by over 150 representatives throughout the region and is the first time in the history of the event both representatives from Gympie have won and will now compete at the State finals at the Ekka.

The ladies competed against other Showgirls and Rural Ambassadors representing shows from Maleny, Caboolture, Kilcoy, the Sunshine Coast, Woodford, Dayboro, Noosa, and Kenilworth.

Since its inception in 1983 the Showgirl Awards has offered the opportunity to hundreds of young Queensland women to become involved in one of the great Australian traditions, their local show.

Showgirl Awards, Rural Ambassador and Young Judges are all hosted by the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies, the governing body of Queensland shows.

Gympie Show Society long-time supporter Ray Zerner said the pair shone.

"It was just wonderful.

"Our ladies were so polished and so poised and we're so proud of them both.”

Winner of the Marsh Rural Ambassador 2017 for Near North Coast, Mikaela Calvert, said it was an honour to compete.

"Being given this opportunity, I am so blessed to be able to walk alongside Wendy as we both head off to the State finals at the Ekka, I couldn't think of a better woman to work with.

"What the future holds is unknown but I'm ever thankful for making it this far.”

Outgoing show secretary Donna Dodson said: "It was just awesome, they were just beautiful. It was a fantastic experience, very rewarding and a massive job.”

Winners are provided not just with the opportunity to compete in Brisbane but also with mentoring and personal development.