Gympie girls breaking the mould

FALCONS GOLD: (in no order) Charlotte Blackwood, Tia McLellan, Marissa Nicholson, Trinity-Maree Jackson, Shae Holliday, Chekyrah Pita, Ella-Ruby Hastedt, Emily Gallagher-Kortbawi, Jacoah Jones, Jayde Hogan, Madison Pomerenke, Madysin Seymour-Siale, Nancy Sullivan, Natasha Hurren, Savannah Manson, Shannyn Harm, Sienna Wheeler, and Takoda Thompson.

Rugby League: Eight Gympie girls made their mark in the Sunshine Coast Falcons Gold side with five chosen for the divisional one team.

Charlotte Blackwood, Tia McLellan, Marissa Nicholson, Trinity-Maree Jackson, Shae Holliday and Jasmine Alexander played hard, with Charlotte, Tia, Marissa, Shae and Trinity-Maree selected for the divisional one side.

Playing in the Falcons Gold team for the first time, Tasha said she would be focused on being selected next year.

"It was a great experience,” she said.

"I will be working hard to hopefully make the side next year.”

The dummy-half is enjoying her rugby league with the ultimate goal of playing professionally.

"This is my second year at the Noosa Pirates and I like the game (rugby league) even more,” she said.

"Trinity-Maree asked to me to play with the Pirates, before Gympie had a side. I would love to play professionally in the future.”

Tasha was a handy player for the side on Sunday playing at centre but her preferred position is dummy half.

"It is fun because you can scoot around and get more time with the ball,” she said.

Chosen in the division one side for the second time running, Tia says she will be better equipped for a similar game in the future.

"We played in 32C and you never realise it watching the professionals on television but it (heat) makes a big difference,” she said.

"One thing I learnt was that fitness is key.

"Being that extra fit, you can lead from the front as the one that runs onto the ball.

"I know what's expected of me and can help my team from the half-back position.”

The selected girls will be heading to Chinchilla on June 8-10 to contest the Central Division Junior Carnival.