Gympie girl wins prestigious guide award

(Left to right): Ross Waltisbuhl - Acting Principal Cooloola Christian College, Leonora Cox - mother and guide leader, Rhiannon Cox - award recipient, Cassie Treichel - 1976 Queens Guide recipient and current Trefoil Guild member, Cr Dan Stewart - Gympie Regional Council. Photo: Leonora Cox.

A Gympie girl guide has become the first member in the region in 43 years to be presented with the highest award for youth members of Girl Guides Australia.

Rhiannon Cox was given the ‘Queen’s Guide Award’, which was last awarded in the Gympie region in 1978, in the form of a badge and certificate at Glastonbury Creek campground, while on a Ohana Ranger Guides camp.

Mother and guide leader Leonora Cox said her daughter will be attending a formal presentation at Government House later this month.

“Youth from all over Queensland are presented Queen’s Guide and Queen’s Scout awards and Gold Duke Of Edinburgh awards by the Governor of Queensland,” Ms Cox said.

Rhiannon’s achievements towards winning the award include attending an Advanced Youth Leadership camp, travelling to the Solomon Islands with a ministry team from Cooloola Christian College and organising camps for other guides.

(Left to right): Breeann O’Donnell, Paige Randall, Emily Larkin, Ambriahl Bromley, Taya, Annabel Heathcote, Rhiannon Cox, Katelyn Ford, Rachel Cremin, Makenzy Pratt, Leonora Cox, Ella Bowles. Picture: Leonora Cox.

Ms Cox said she has also been involved in many community events such as ANZAC Day and Goldrush Parade.

“She has learnt about the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in particular the Asia Pacific Region, attended Guide Jamborees in Malaysia and taught Gympie guides and leaders about Malaysian food and culture,” she said.

“During her time in Gympie Guides she has attended jamborees in Tasmania, Queensland and Sydney as well as many camps in Gympie, the Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay and Brisbane.

“She also studied Outdoor Education at Cooloola Christian College where she participated in many canoeing, mountain biking and hiking activities.”

Rhiannon is now helping in a leadership capacity along with other young leaders Breeann O’Donnell and Juliette Hartig, who were also youth members for many years.