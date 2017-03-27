Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

WHETHER it's a girlfriend getaway or mother-daughter down-time, the Gympie region is mining a worldwide she-power tourism trend.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said the region's tourism was booming.

"Gympie is outpacing other regions when it comes to tourism overall with a staggering 64% rise in domestic and 54% increase in international visitors in the past year,” Cr Curran said.

Gympie tourism boss Andrew Saunders confirmed there has been huge growth in tourism numbers over the past two years, particularly at Rainbow Beach and the Mary Valley.

Sunset Inskip Point Rainbow Beach

Some of the Gympie region's success is thanks to that vibrant and growing female tourism trend, Cr Curran said.

"Gympie's experienced an interesting 10% spike in the number of females short-breaking in the region in the last 12 months.

"We are only a two hour drive from Brisbane or less from the Sunshine Coast making Gympie an easy weekend away.

"What we are seeing is groups of women arrive on a Friday night, spend the weekend enjoying the range of experiences and head off home on Sunday.

"This growing girls weekend or she-cay market has been a real boost to the Gympie economy,” he said.

High on the Gympie to-do list for a "girl's only” weekend includes the food trails of the Mary River, the farmer's markets, visiting farm gates, chilling-out at country-style spa retreats or relaxing at Rainbow Beach.

Griffith University senior lecturer in tourism and hospitality, Dr Catheryn Khoo-Lattimore has been studying the female tourism phenomenon.

She has just completed a global study of 1200 women and is about to analyse the results.

"Looking at data the main motivation driving this trend is for busy women to bond or catch up,” Ms Khoo-Lattimore said.

"By going away for a weekend or a night it takes away the distractions of home and other commitments to focus on the self and the women you go away with.”

Local tourism operators were also reporting significantly more females visiting than males.

Owner of Cooloola Coast Realty, Dee White said over the past 12 months an enormous number of women are booking a beach rental for a weekend getaway.

"It's mainly girls in groups of six to eight, who are looking for a short break from the kids and their hubby to have a few bubbles and giggles together,” she said.

"This emerging girls only market is almost 100% domestic travellers within a three hour drive.”

Manager of the Tivoli Retreat in Gympie's Mary Valley, Gabrielle Earnshaw said she too had noticed the she-tourism trend emerging over the past 12 months.

"In the past 12-18 months we've seen a surge in sisters, mother and daughter, bridal parties pre-wedding or girlfriend getaways.

"It's quite common now for a group of eight to 10 girls to book out the entire retreat for a weekend,” Mrs Earnshaw said.

"Most of our girl weekends are groups who want a quick and simple escape so the drive market is the largest but we do have groups fly in from Sydney, Cairns and even Emerald.”

Brisbane woman, Raechel Isted and her girlfriends booked out the Tivoli Retreat to celebrate her friend's 40th birthday.

"We have been trying to catch up for ages and when the birthday girl said she was interested in the Tivoli Retreat, we all thought why not?” Ms Isted said.

"We're pushing pause on our busy lives this weekend and we're going to enjoy spending time with each other.

"Getting away with just the girls helps to decompress and it allows you to invest some time in your friends lives.”