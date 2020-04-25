Gympie girl helps produce Together at Home pandemic concert

Gympie's Phoebe Baldwin has worked with the world's biggest stars to help produce the One World: Together at Home concert series and television special.

Gympie's Phoebe Baldwin has worked with the world's biggest stars to help produce the One World: Together at Home concert series and television special.

GLOBAL Citizen’s One World: Together at Home virtual concert last weekend was undoubtedly the biggest entertainment event to hit the screens since the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to its knees.

In the US alone the television special, which featured performances from Global Citizen collaborator Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Elton John just to name a few, reportedly drew about 20.7 million viewers and raised some $127.9 million towards supporting frontline workers all over the world.

READ MORE

– Urban rocks global gig as Beyonce delivers grim message

– Rocker’s puzzling COVID concert blunder

But perhaps the virtual concert’s wheels might not have spun so smoothly if not for its connection to Gympie – Global Citizen Director of Artist Relations Phoebe Baldwin.

The 29-year-old has worked tirelessly from her locked down London apartment to help co-ordinate 130+ artists from 20 different countries across multiple global streaming platforms, as well as philanthropists, corporate partners and leading health experts united in their goal to help the world fight COVID-19.

Ms Baldwin described her part in bringing the “unique” whirlwind event to life was “very special and rewarding”.

Gympie's Phoebe Baldwin has worked with the world's biggest stars to help produce the One World: Together at Home concert series and television special – at GC's 2015 Earth Day.

“It was an amazing experience to be able to highlight and celebrate all those incredible people working on the frontline through these unprecedented times,” she said.

“Living in 2020 definitely made it easier with the use of technology, we were able to be connected in ways like we have never been before. Seeing the global community come together during such a challenging time was truly remarkable.

Paul McCartney performs "Lady Madonna" – – One World: Together At Home Special (Concert) to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers. Picture: Global Citizen Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ

“If it were a typical event, logistics alone would have been nearly impossible to pull off in the time frame that we did, and it wasn’t until Sunday when I had a proper chance to sit down and watch the entire 8 hours of programming it that I really realised the huge scale of it.”

Ms Baldwin said working in lockdown had brought challenges with it, but everyone involved in producing the special was “in the same boat”.

“Managing time zones was tricky but the advantages of technology for meetings and regular communication obviously assisted and kept communication lines open,” she said.

“It was challenging not having any face-to-face contact with other people as something you might usually get a quick response on if you were together in person, instead you were at the mercy of waiting for a reply on email or text.”

Rolling Stones perform "You Can't Always Get What You Want" – One World: Together At Home Special (Concert) to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers. Picture: Global Citizen Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ

“One World: Together at Home helped raise $127.9 million … that will benefit the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund along with several regional response programs, which includes the Australian Red Cross so for me it was nice to be able to have something that also directly impacts Australia.”

Taylor Swift performs – One World: Together At Home Special (Concert) to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers. Picture: Global Citizen Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ

A former Gympie resident and Gympie State High School/University of Queensland graduate, Ms Baldwin said she had fond memories of growing up and working the region.

“I have been really fortunate to have had the career I have had thus far. As a young graduate I was seeking to have my time overseas like many young people and decided to go to New York on a 12-month working holiday visa,” she said.

Gympie's Phoebe Baldwin has worked with the world's biggest stars to help produce the One World: Together at Home concert series and television special – Receiving credit after the concert.

“Circumstances found me volunteering for Global Citizen and as they say the rest is history.

“Sometimes I do feel like I have to pinch myself just to remind myself that it’s not exactly a normal work situation.

“Growing up in Gympie was a great experience for me and I have wonderful memories of my school days and friends at Gympie High and working at the cinema. But there is a big world outside Gympie and anybody can achieve what they want if they look beyond the horizon and work hard to achieve their dreams.

“Don’t be afraid to take a step outside your comfort zone as you never know where it is going to lead you.”