Gympie Girl Guides looking for new leaders

Rowan Schindler
| 4th Jun 2017 3:00 PM

THE GYMPIE Girl Guides are in need of leaders for their units of young girls.

The Guides are perhaps mostly known for their fundraising biscuits, but behind the scenes units of girls meet once a week for one or two hours during the school terms to focus on community, adventure and self-development.

Gympie Girl Guides district manager Barbara Dean said the organisation is bursting with young Guides but they are always in need of leaders for all age groups.

 

 

Gympie has 58 Guides and at least eight leaders with a number of helpers and currently operate as the largest district in the Sunshine Coast region.

"We've maintained the numbers," Ms Dean said.

"We have a need for leaders to enable the girls to stay with us as they progress through the age groups."

Ms Deans said a couple more leaders would enable them to easily take in another 12-15 girls.

"We would love four more leaders, but if 10 come, then we will take them."

Girl Guides run programs aimed at practical methods to help girls, such as teaching them to manage money and budgets.

Gympie Girl Guides Tegan Brigg and Molly Brook.
Gympie Girl Guides Tegan Brigg and Molly Brook. Renee Albrecht

"Free Being Me is a program teaching girls about body image, bullying and social media," Ms Dean said.

"We build self-confidence and skills.

"We help them through life. We get them outdoors, healthy and active.

"It's also an opportunity for adults to grow and expand their skills, get some social experience.

"Girl Guides offer training but you must be over 18-years-old. It's not only good for the girls but it's good for the women who lead them."

Ms Dean has been with Girl Guides for over 35 years and said the organisation is simply amazing to be a part of.

"If you have a love of guiding, it stays with you and you stay. You see the benefits you give and get in return. It offers people a lot.

"It's very subtle learning. I used to ask my daughter what she learnt at Guides when she came home and she would always say nothing.

"Then she would do something and I would ask how she knew how to do all these things, and she would say she learnt it at Guides."

The Guides recently helped with cleaning of dishes at Anzac Day as well as Clean Up Australia Day and other community events, and welcomes members from all racial, ethnic, religious and socio-economic groups.

Gympie Guides headquarters has had upgrades recently, with landscaping to level the ground into tiers to create a much more user friendly space.

Trefoil Girls are a group for all Guides over 18-years-old and Ms Dean said they focus on fun, food and fellowship.

Gympie Guides are currently trying to start an Olave program for girls aged between 18 and 30.

If you are interested in helping Gympie Girl Guides with leadership, or wanting to join, head to www.guidesqld.org

Girl Guides District manager in Gympie Barbara Dean.
Girl Guides District manager in Gympie Barbara Dean. Renee Albrecht
Topics:  girl guides girl guides queensland gympie organisation

Gympie Girl Guides looking for new leaders

