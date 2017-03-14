Gympie Girl Guides clean up along the track

CLEAN SWEEP: Gympie Ranger Guides (back from left) Megan Graham, Sandra Graham, Leonora Cox, Mellissa Willing, Julie Soanes, Breeann O'Donnell, Rhiannon Cox, Annette Anderson, (front Tarra Cluff Karra Graham with their rubbish haul south of Freshwater.

GYMPIE Girl Guides Ohana Ranger Guide Unit members did their bit for the recent Clean Up Australia Day.

The Guides camped for the weekend at Freshwater, went for a hike up to Double Island Point Lighthouse, went fishing, saw lots of wildlife, and on Sunday morning cleaned up a 1.5km section of beach south of Freshwater Track.

About 10 full bags of rubbish were collected.

A unit spokeswoman said some of the rubbish had washed up on the beach but Guides also picked up lots of glass and plastic drink bottles just dropped from cars driving along the beach.

"We also picked up a lot of plastic bags and pieces of plastic that sea life can mistake for jellyfish and attempt to swallow,” she said.

The spokeswoman thanked Gympie Regional Council for supplying the Guides with a sausage sizzle and bottles of water.