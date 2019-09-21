Gympie Giant to live the AFL dream tonight against old team

Lachlan Keeffe will play a preliminary final for GWS tonight against his old side, Collingwood. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito)

AFL: Playing a final in front of nearly 100,000 screaming fans at the MCG is every AFL footballer's dream, and Gympie's Lachie Keeffe will be living it when he runs out for GWS tonight.

The 29-year-old, 204cm utility was one of two Giants to earn selection for their preliminary final blockbuster against Collingwood - with the winner to earn a grand final berth against either Richmond or Geelong.

Keeffe comes in, alongside pocket rocket Bobby Hill, for his 10th game this season as the Giants desperately try to cover gaping holes left by Lachie Whitfield (appendicitis) and Toby Greene (suspension) for their biggest game of the year.

It will be the second straight year Keeffe faces off against the club which drafted him in a final, with the Pies prevailing by 10 points when the two sides met in a 2018 semi-final.

Giants coach Leon Cameron said Keeffe's versatility had been key in his inclusion for the sudden-death thriller.

"Lachie has played some great roles for us this year and he gets his opportunity once again,” Cameron told GWS media.

"He's played back and he's played forward and his versatility is certainly something we're excited by.

"He gets his chance and no doubt he'll want to take it with both hands.”

The game will be Keeffe's 58th at AFL level.

Magpies v Giants, Tonight from 4.35pm at the MCG.