One of the works that will be part of the "Awakenings" exhibition at the Gympie Library for Domestic Violence Prevention Month this month.
News

Gympie gets ready to march against domestic violence

Shelley Strachan
by
2nd May 2019 2:32 PM

GYMPIE region residents can get involved with a day of events next week to highlight domestic violence prevention.

The Gympie Walk Against Domestic and Family Violence will start outside Gympie courthouse at 10am next Tuesday, May 7, and proceed down Mary St, visiting shops and dropping off brochures about what people can do if they notice domestic violence.

Walkers are asked to wear a white shirt.

Morning tea will be put on in the amphitheatre in Mary St at 10.30am.

The community is invited to join for a free cupcake, live music and a chat about ways to help prevent domestic violence in our community until 2pm.

One Billion Rising Dancers will rise up against violence against women.

At 11.30am the walk continues to Gympie library where the Awakenings exhibition will be launched; a collection of paintings about women's experience of domestic violence, which will be on display throughout May in honour of Domestic Violence Prevention.

