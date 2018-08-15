Gympie, get ready for another dump fee price hike

Gympie residents could soon be paying even more to dump their rubbish.

Gympie residents could soon be paying even more to dump their rubbish. Jacob Carson

BUSINESS and tip users could soon be slugged more to rid themselves of rubbish, with costs expected to rise when the State Government's waste levy is brought in.

While the legislation has not yet been introduced, a report from Gympie Regional Council has advised that commercial kerbside collection costs could rise by $47 per year, while dump gate fees could soar by up to 60 per cent.

The increases are calculated on the expected starting price of $70 per tonne.

Household waste collection is expected to remain unaffected. contributed

That price is expected to increase by $5 per year.

The exact impact will not be known until it the legislation is finalised.

Mayor Mick Curran said the policy could impact several areas where they collect rubbish, including parks and sporting fields.

"We'll still be obligated to cover that charge,” he said.

When the levy was first floated by the State, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad promised it would not hit the household pocket. Cr Curran said it was important for councils to ensure that promise remained.

"Whilst they're saying there's no cost to residents at this stage, we can't allow the State to wind that back.”

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Chris Ison ROK190917cfunding2

However, the increase would cancel out changes the council had made to give businesses cheaper waste collection, he said.

A spokeswoman for the Deputy Premier's office said the State was committed to its promise on household bin costs. It was also key in reshaping the waste industry.

"We need this levy to improve our own recycling industry and to help us move away from landfill,” she said.

"By bringing Queensland into line with other states, the levy will also stop New South Wales and southern states from treating Queensland like a dumping ground. Surplus funds from the levy will benefit the entire Queensland community by supporting our schools, hospitals, essential infrastructure and other frontline services.”