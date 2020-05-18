Gympie, get ready for a stormy afternoon

Storms are expected around the region over the next two days.

“THUNDERY showers” are expected to descend on the region this afternoon thanks to cold air moving in from the south, with some forecasts predicting small hail.

BOM Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said storms could be expected over the next two days, although “they are slightly more likely off shore”.

Higgins Storm Chasing has forecast “isolated hit and miss storms … likely to contain small hail due to the cold air aloft”.

The fun will not stop there, though.

A cold snap will hit the region this weekend.

“Later on in the week it’s going to get pretty interesting,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“There are a lot of things going on.”

This included the possibility of up to 12mm of rain (which would be highest total in more than a month), followed by a big chill for the weekend.

Gympie is likely to escape the worst of it; overnight temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be 8C and 9C.

In comparison, Mr Majchrowski said some parts of the state can look forward to temperatures 10C below the average.

Daytime temperatures will hover around 25C until Friday, when they will drop an about 4C.