Parks and Wildlife are burning off near Gympie this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD JUPE fire / burn-off / burn off / Parks / flames / bushfire
News

Gympie, get ready for a smoky afternoon

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
6th Apr 2020 2:46 PM
CHATSWORTH residents have bee urged to close windows and doors as Queensland Parks and Wildlife prepare to burn off undergrowth in the area.

The hazard reduction burn will be conducted this afternoon near the Fishermans Pocket State Forest, near Fishermans Pocket Rd, Meadows Lane and the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth.

Smoke will be visible from Gympie and the Bruce Highway.

Due to the cooler mornings being experienced this week, the smoke may lay low overnight in low lying areas, especially Gympie.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so motorists are urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

Nearby residents should close windows and doors and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

chatsworth fishermans pocket gympie fires hazard burn qpws queensland parks and wildlife services
Gympie Times

