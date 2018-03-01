GYMPIE GASTRO OUTBREAK: Here's what you need to do

REHYDRATE THE RIGHT WAY: When recovering from gastro, it's good to avoid caffeine and alcohol for several days.

REHYDRATE THE RIGHT WAY: When recovering from gastro, it's good to avoid caffeine and alcohol for several days. Samantha Elley

AN OUTBREAK of norovirus in the Gympie region is affecting an unidentified "facility", with the Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit supporting the facility to manage some cases of gastrointestinal illness.

The highly contagious noroviruses are a very common cause of viral gastroenteritis, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Andrew Langley said yesterday.

"Cases of norovirus are not routinely reported to Queensland Health," he said.

"Clusters of people with gastrointestinal illness (and also respiratory illness) are not uncommon in facilities such as those for aged care and child care. Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit is currently supporting a facility in the Gympie region to manage some cases of gastrointestinal illness."

Dr Langley said Queensland Health was routinely notified of cases of gastroenteritis confirmed by laboratory testing to be due to a range of infectious causes.

"The numbers of these cases notified for residents of the Gympie Regional Council area this year are similar to or lower than the figures at this time of year for the past five years," he said.

For the most commonly notified gastrointestinal illnesses, Salmonellosis and Campylobacteriosis, numbers of cases reported to 28 February each year are:

Salmonellosis: 2013 13; 2018 8.

Campylobacteriosis: 2013 less than 5; 2018 13.

For the other conditions, there have been five or fewer cases reported by this time in each year."

To prevent gastroenteritis:

Wash and dry your hands thoroughly before preparing food.

Keep hot food above 60C, and cold food at less than 5C.

Stay home when you are sick and avoid preparing food for others.

Clean up spills and soiled items well.

If you have gastroenteritis and are concerned about your symptoms, contact your GP or phone 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

For more information about food safety and gastroenteritis, see:

https://www.qld.gov.au/health/staying-healthy/environmental/food

http://conditions.health.qld.gov.au/HealthCondition/media/pdf/14/33/60/gastroenteritis-v3

/14/33/60/gastroenteritis-v3