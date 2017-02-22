Gympie gallery to mark birthday

MARKETING: Come and meet Arkin Mackay (left) with her Do Rags and Caedmon Johnson (right) with his Gecko Skin Jewellery at the Suitcase Market on Saturday, March 4.

THE next Gympie Regional Gallery Twilight Suitcase Market will be held on Saturday March 4 from 4pm to 7pm and will include the Gallery's 19th birthday celebration with cake.

Local artisans will set up their wares with a suitcase theme and two exhibitions will open.

The G150 Now and Then exhibition, which takes an innovative and creative approach to Gympie's history, will be officially opened at 6.30pm, along with the Brett A Jones 3rd Solo Exhibition which features freehand fine art drawings.

There will be a Star Weave Jam to create awareness of ending violence in the world.

There will also be wood-fired pizza, gourmet sausages by the Friends of the Gallery, barista coffee and artisan wares for sale at stalls around the gallery carpark and veranda.

Stalls include Do Rags by Anticraft, fabric bunting by Buntastic, Faery and Dragon Wings by Elfin Faery, personalised cushions by LJKreationz, fabric products by Anne-Maree, reclaimed timber home decor by Tyrie's Timber Creations and French beaded flowers by Jenna's Cre8tions.

Live music will be courtesy of Lee T-Bone Turner.

If you are a local crafter who has always wanted to sell your hand-made product, the Twilight Suitcase Market is the perfect opportunity. There are still a few spots available.

Phone 5481 0733 for details.

Entry is free to all events at Gympie Regional Gallery.

Participating artist Meaghan Shelton working in the Mill Office at the Woodworks Museum at the Mill manager's old desk which will feature in the exhibition "Now and Then” on view at the Gallery from March 1. Contributed

AN EXHIBITION OF NOW AND THEN

AN EXHIBITION with a difference will be officially opened by Cr Daryl Dodt at the Twilight Suitcase Market on March 4.

To celebrate Gympie's 150th birthday, the collections in Gympie's historical museums were used to inspire six local artists and this exhibition is an example of the wealth of knowledge in these museums.

Exhibition curator Judy Barrass said the aim was to bring a new perspective to Gympie's history.

Visitors can expect to find something different and unexpected that might rekindle their interest in the past or shed new light on old stories, Ms Barrass said.

The theme Now and Then invites the audience to see how the past has shaped who and what we are today, she said.

Works range from a humorous recreation of objects from the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum as felt hats, to a video and sound installation that draws attention to the sounds of the past and present.

Artist Meaghan Shelton has been working closely with the Woodworks Museum, inserting a woman's presence into the masculine environment of the Mill Manager's office.

The heritage-listed desk from the office will be on loan to Gympie Regional Gallery to form part of her contemporary crochet installation, a special addition to the exhibition, highlighting the collaboration between the artists and the museums.

The five other artists taking part in the project are John Gerritsen, Robin Hines, Rhonda Rettke, Barb Hart and Shawn Jarvey.

Two young artists from the region have also contributed to the project.

Mikaela Butcher and Jaime Southern have used stories and objects in the museums as inspiration for short digital animations that will be shown as part of the exhibition.

Ms Barrass said each artist has taken a different approach to telling the story of Gympie's past, and everyone was sure to find something to interest, amuse or delight them in the works on display.

Now and Then will be on view at the gallery from March 1 to April 24 and the gallery would like to thank all the staff and volunteers from the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum and the Woodworkers Museum for their support and knowledge.

A painting by local artist Kerrie Atkins depicting Edward Bytheway. The exhibition will run from March 1-25. Contributed

SIGNIFICANT MAN OF GYMPIE - EDWARD BYTHEWAY

WHO was Edward Bytheway?

Little is known about this man who settled in Gympie during the gold rush years and he made significant contributions to the development of Gympie between 1867 and 1905.

In 150 years, Gympie has not recognised Bytheway as an important person in Gympie's history and it's time Gympie took pride in his significance to Queensland's history.

Since 2013 Linda Atkinson has been a working tirelessly as a volunteer at the Gallery researching two prominent men that had close associations with the gallery: Hugo Du Rietz and Bytheway.

Her recent research document, titled Edward Bytheway: Founding Father of Gympie, Business Man, Mine Owner, Community Pioneer, will be launched at the gallery on Wednesday March 1, at 3pm in conjunction with the exhibition of the same name.

It gives an extensive account of this man.

Ms Atkinson has worked closely with the Gympie Libraries local historian Beth Wilson, the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum and numerous other sources to glean her information.

The gallery would like to thank the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum for its support of the exhibition.

Ms Atkinson retired from a high-level senior executive career in Canberra in 2004 with the Australian Federal Government and the ACT Government.

Her other career experience includes being: deputy president and council member of the Australian Institute of Public Administration; a business manager for a national company; and head of secretariat and researcher for high-level Government inquiries including the writing and delivery of public reports tabled in the Australian Federal Parliament, and the ACT Government.

She also worked overseas for the Federal Government, and in high-level sensitive areas of the Departments of Defence, Treasury, and Prime Minister and Cabinet.

She now has a range of volunteer positions.

She is a teacher aide at Gympie State High School working with intellectually disabled and autistic children. She has been working with students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 11 in literacy and English communications as a paid teacher aide.

Ms Atkinson is the co-ordinator and convener for the five annual Gympie Workshops for Cancer Patients as part of the national and international Look Good Feel Better Program and chief researcher, archivist and manager for the Troizen Archaeological Project, Greece (the project is ongoing).

In June 2013, she produced the first information booklet for the project which was presented to the Greek Prime Minister and officials.

She also was the chief researcher, writer and editor with Sydney author David Hill for Australian history books (in 2015 he dedicated one of these books to her) and chief researcher and administrative manager (to October 2016) for work by the International Association for the Return of the Parthenon Sculptures.

Her work will continue with the Australian committee.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences.

Come and learn how to draw with hyper-realistic artist Brett A. Jones and see his exhibition on view from March 1-25. Contributed

BRETT A. JONES 3RD SOLO EXHIBITION

A STUNNING exhibition of hyper-realistic drawings by Brett A. Jones will be on display at the Gallery from March 1-25.

The exhibition titled Brett A. Jones 3rd Solo Exhibition is a direct result of six years of frenetic artistic activity.

This diverse exhibition includes freehand fine art originals in graphite and pastel, motorcycle art, playing card design, writing and poetry.

The self-taught Hervey Bay artist has won more than 80 awards since 1976 and has run his business Sea of Pain since 2006.

He has published investment-quality limited edition fine art prints of his drawing and designed a playing card deck which he sells all over the world.

Mr Jones has written articles in Artists - Back to Basics magazine for over four years and is the advice columnist for Creative Artist magazine.

He is also the writer, illustrator and editor of Drawing with Brett A. Jones magazine.

Since 2008 he has taught freehand drawing in his local area and private lessons, and will conduct a three-day workshop at the gallery on Friday 17, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March, from 10am to 4pm each day.

This short course costs $200 which includes all materials.

So if you have always wanted to learn how to draw or to brush up on your drawing skills this course could be beneficial for you.

Bookings and payment are essential to secure your place by phoning 5481 0733.

Bring your child to a creative session for children on Saturday March 4 at the Gympie Regional Gallery. Two sessions cover different age groups Contributed

ART FUN FOR KIDS

BRING the children to Art Stars, a creative art group on Saturday, March 5, at the gallery.

Two sessions run from 10am to noon for children aged five to nine and 1pm to 3pm for those aged 10 and up.

No need to book, simply turn up.

The $2 cost will cover materials and this is facilitated by gallery education officer Sandra Ross.

Phone 5481 0733 for further information.