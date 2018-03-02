Gympie gallery set for roaring celebration

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Gympie Regional Gallery Director Joolie Gibbs with Simon Davidson's work Regal, one of the attractions at the 'Under Civilization' exhibition.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Gympie Regional Gallery Director Joolie Gibbs with Simon Davidson's work Regal, one of the attractions at the 'Under Civilization' exhibition. Joshua Preston

The Gympie Regional Gallery will coincide its 20th anniversary celebrations with the grand opening of a new exhibition tonight.

The 'Under Civilization' show, which unofficially opened yesterday and runs until April 21, features diverse” work from eight artists across the country who each sought to portray the "hidden or unseen” elements of society in their works, through creative mediums such as photography, painting, needlework, sculpture, and social media.

The exhibition was organised and curated by Kevin Wilson, who also curated the very first exhibition when it opened in 1998 and was involved in finding the gallery's original site.

Mr Wilson, the current curator of the QUT Art Museum, said he "couldn't say no” to the offer of returning to the gallery he helped start.

"The Gympie gallery is probably one of the best regional galleries in the state, they've done a great job with it,” he said.

"I used to run the Noosa Regional Gallery, and the task of finding a site for the Gympie gallery and setting it up was one of my original jobs here.

"I have a very close relationship with the gallery and I have worked with Joolie Gibbs in the past.

"It's enjoyable to work in a space I have a connection with.”

Gympie Regional Gallery Director Joolie Gibbs, who has also worked at the gallery since it first opened, said she hopes the gallery will be just as strong in another 20 years.

"To have a gallery of this calibre in the region is rather special,” she said.

The "Roaring 20's” themed festivities will also include finger food, entertainment and champagne.

Admission will cost $50 per person, ring the gallery on 07 5481 0733 for enquiries.