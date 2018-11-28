Gympie fundraising movie event holds child safety message

SILVER SCREEN: The poster for sex abuse survivor story Don't Tell , the dramatisation of one girl's survival of abuse at the hands of a private school teacher.

SILVER SCREEN: The poster for sex abuse survivor story Don't Tell , the dramatisation of one girl's survival of abuse at the hands of a private school teacher. Tara Miko

A SPECIAL screening of Don't Tell will take place at the Gympie Cinemas on Tuesday December 4 at 6.15pm.

As well as being a fundraising event for Little Haven Palliative Care, the event is also a way for Teresa Cobb, former president and life member of the Isolated Children's Parents Association to get across the message of child safety.

"As it is the lead up to the school holidays it provides an opportunity for interested parents to see a true story of a pedophile in a regional boarding school,” Ms Cobb said.

"The Royal Commission has certainly made strong recommendations regarding the protection of children in institutions.

"Even though (the movie) was released in 2016, issues around the abuse of children still arise and the need to provide parents with the 'be aware' and 'be informed' message is ongoing,” she said.

Don't Tell is based on a true story and stars Jack Thompson, Rachel Griffiths, Aden Young and Sara West.

It is the story of a young woman, Lyndal, who fought back after enduring sexual abuse at a prestigious private school. With a dogged and determined local lawyer by her side, Lyndal took on the powerful church that denied her abuse for more than a decade.

The true events detailed in this story changed Australian child protection laws.

Tickets are $10 and are available from Little Haven in Henry St, Jet Set Hair Salon in Cullianes Plaza, Gympie Cinemas in Monkland St and St Patricks Presbytery Office in Church St.

For more information contact Little Haven on 5482 9091 or Teresa on 0428 846 075.