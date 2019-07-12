Gympie fun run all about gratitude

GRATEFUL: Kate Mike, Annalys Harragon, Kylie Lynch and Elisha Treasure have some fun while getting ready for Little Haven's Gratitude Walk on Sunday.

"IN GRATITUDE We Walk” is the setting tone as volunteers put the final pieces in place for the Little Haven Gratitude Walk and Fun Run Sunday.

"The Gratitude Walk launches Little Haven week and is an opportunity for Little Haven to acknowledge the support this community provides so we can be there for our patients when we are needed,” Little Haven CEO, Sue Manton said.

For Little Haven volunteer, Elisha Treasure and her family, the Gratitude Walk is a time where they come together and celebrate the life of her mother-in-law, Joy Treasure.

"Three years ago, we lost my mother-in-law to pancreatic cancer. At the time of Joy's diagnosis, she spoke with the supportive staff at Little Haven Palliative Care who immediately alleviated all her concerns and were there to assist her through the stages of her illness. From initial diagnosis to end of life care, it was comforting to know we could rely on Little Haven without having to worry about the financial burden of in-home palliative care,” she said.

Elisha commenced volunteering with Little Haven as a show of gratitude.

"Joy was always so grateful that Little Haven was there for her as her illness progressed. You never know when or if cancer may touch the lives of those you love, however one thing is certain, with the support of the community, Little Haven will be there when you need them,” Elisha said.

Joy's daughter, Michelle Singleton said; "The help and support Little Haven provided, enabled us to care for mum in her own home, surrounded by her loved ones and friends constantly, until the end. There is nothing we can do to ever repay the emotional and medical support of the caring nurses, staff and volunteers during this difficult time, but each year we walk with others who have shared this experience, to show our gratitude.”

The Little Haven Gratitude Walk is on tomorrow at the Gympie Showgrounds.

Registrations open from 8am with a warm up starting at 8.30am.

There are multiple distances to take part in from a 1km walk to a 7km run.

There will also be a princess and superhero dash, live entertainment, food, jumping castle, face painting, market stalls and much more.

Dress up in your fanciest costume or your comfortable runners and come along to show your support for Little Haven Palliative Care.

For more information visit www.gratitudewalk.com.au.