Gympie police are seeking assistance to identify this man who can 'help with inquiries' into a fuel stealing incident.
Gympie police are seeking assistance to identify this man who can 'help with inquiries' into a fuel stealing incident. Contributed
Gympie fuel thief's awkward run

29th Apr 2019 5:11 PM
GYMPIE police would like to speak with the person pictured above as it is believed that they may be able to assist police with their inquires in relation to a fuel stealing offence.

The offence occurred at a petrol station on River Road, Gympie on February 17 at 7.20am.

The offender was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white hoodie with long sleeves, a grey hat and sunglasses carrying a full red jerry can, running up the street past a pizza restaurant and gym.

Anyone who may have sighted this awkward run up the road or know of any information are encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900336717

Gympie Times

