Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland records

GYMPIE will withstand astronomical fuel price hikes on the Sunshine Coast, which have set a new record for the highest average fuel prices in Queensland history.

The RACQ criticised service stations for “eye wateringly” high fuel prices down south, after they hit a whopping 173.2cpl on average this week.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie had some urgent advice for Coast motorists, and Gympie drivers making the trip down.

“Boycott if you don’t have to get fuel,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Prices will fall and quickly, so if you have to wait for the cycle to end, which may come later today or tomorrow, the more you will save.

“If you shop at the lower priced one it will force others down.”

Another RACQ spokeswoman allayed fears closer to home, explaining that Gympie “doesn’t sit within the south east region when it comes to fuel and doesn’t have a price cycle”.

“The price hasn’t moved higher than 140.1cpl or lower than 139.9cpl in almost 2 months. So no indication of any sort of price hike,” the spokeswoman said.

RACQ Fair Fuel Prices lists Gympie’s fair fuel price today as 140.1cpl, with all but three local vendors listing prices below that mark.

Gympie fuel price trends

December 6 – 140cpl

December 7 – 140cpl

December 8 – 139.9cpl

December 9 – 139.9cpl

December 10 – 139.9cpl

December 11 – 140cpl

December 12 – 140cpl