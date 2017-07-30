Gympie friends of hammer attack victim distressed by article

An article about Allen Murray, pictured, convicted of killing Gympie man Graeme Hughes with a hammer, has distressed some readers.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GYMPIE friends of the late Graeme Hughes were dismayed to see an article lauding his killer, in The Gympie Times on July 25, in which his death was dismissed as an incident this man prefers not to talk about.

Those who knew Graeme remember a gentle and highly talented musician, humanist and renaissance man whose boundless love and enthusiasm for life was obscenely cut short in a frenzied and sustained hammer attack.

Well may this wretch hide within his new-found embracing of religion, but we who honour the memory of Graeme experienced only grief on seeing his passing dismissed in such a shallow and thoughtless manner.

Gerry Dacy,

Pie Creek