Gympie fridgie, 21, claims his third industry award for 2018

GYMPIE apprentice Patrick Brennan has won the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Apprentice of the Year Award at the first annual TAFE Queensland - SkillsTech Apprentice Awards Night.

The 21-year-old's latest nod comes after he won the Australian Institute of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heating Trade Student of the Year award last month and a gold medal at the WorldSkills Australia National Championships Awards Ceremony in Sydney.

READ MORE

- Russia-bound Gympie apprentice gets another national award

- National, global awards piling up for Gympie wonderkid

Mr Brennan continues to train to potentially compete for Australia in Russia next year at the 45th WorldSkills International Competition.

"There was a great pool of people and I'd like to thank my ... teacher, Carl Balke and all the SkillsTech staff,” Mr Brennan said.

"I'd also like to thank Stanley Black and Decker for sponsoring the award and also to Tony and Judy from Tony Stephens Refrigeration, they support me in everything I do, it has been unreal.”

The TAFE awards celebrated "training excellence and the achievement of future tradespeople across 13 unique award categories”.

Mr Brennan's TAFE teacher and trades mentor Carl Balke said his student was a natural in the R&A trade.

"Patrick had an immediate love of the problem solving based elements that come with the refrigeration side of the refrigeration and air conditioning industry,” Mr Balke said.

"He is always trying to further his knowledge through discussing actual or potential problems with refrigeration with the tradesmen at Tony Stephens Refrigeration and his TAFE teachers.

"The humility that Patrick displays and the genuine love of the industry make Patrick the young man he is”.

Mr Brennan previously told The Gympie Times he was "keen” on remaining in Gympie upon earning full qualification next year.