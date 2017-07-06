Gympie foundation calls time after difficult decision

END OF AN ERA: Helen Garrett has announced the closure of the Jake Garrett Foundation, which has helped hundreds of families over the years.

GYMPIE'S Jake Garrett Foundation has helped more than 500 families over the last four-and-a-half years but the organisation recently announced its intention to close.

Foundation manager Helen Garrett, who launched the organisation after the loss of her son Jake, announced the decision to close via Facebook.

"To the most amazing people on the planet; my family, my friends, our donors, our supporters, bereavement memory makers, social workers and funeral directors,” the post read.

"The time has come for our family to wind down the Jake Garrett Foundation.

"You may ask why. The biggest reason is the mental and physical health of myself and my family and those who continually give so selflessly.”

Mrs Garrett explained her work has left her exhausted.

"The loss of my dear cousin showed me I was so busy looking after others I had nothing left for my own family,” she said.

"Life has continued since the loss of my Jake and I have supported others to no end, most of the time with the sacrifice of my own happiness and mental health.

"I do not regret a moment for each of those four-and-a- half years that have seen families get more help than I could have imagined.”

Mrs Garrett said the foundation changed how memories are made in times of grief.

"We have put in place procedures that have changed the lives of grieving families forever,” she said.

The organisation will hand over ownership of their shop to a new charity, who will keep it open.

The foundation will stop taking financial donations on August 31, and all funds raised until then will be donated directly to children's funerals as they have done in the past.

"The funds will not be donated to another charity but rather be donated until they run out,” Mrs Garrett said.

"The foundation aims for those funds to be used before the end of September.

"If you have one of our donation tins please collect and bank any donations before the end of August."

Mrs Garrett said applications will continue to be accepted for the time being and the Facebook page will continue to remember children.

"It will become more of a memorial page into the future,” she said.

"I am not leaving our community, just changing focus into a role that allows me to live a life that sadly doesn't involve the loss of children on a daily basis.

"We are proud we were able to keep our promise to our donors, every dollar donated went, and will continue to go, directly to our special families.

"I thank all of our regular donors for your wonderful support.

"Lots of love. Helen.”

You said on Facebook:

Pammy Foster (Gold Coast): Gratitude | Grief is really just love. It's all the love you want to give but cannot. All of that unspent love gathers in the corner of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and the hallow in your chest.

Grief is love with nowhere to go. Yet tonight I have so much love and gratitude to share with the kind-hearted humans at The Jake Garrett Foundation and Bearhands, who have kindly created a very precious gift for us - hand and foot mouldings of our baby girl.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for such a beautiful and treasured gift that we can hold close to our hearts forever more.

Bevin Jakes (Brisbane): I had my little baby nephew Asher (Ducky) passed away on the 7-6-17, he was just eight-days-old. He was born at 27+3 weeks and a tiny 480g.

This has been one of the hardest, trying times for the whole family. So gut reaching, but for organisations like the amazing Jake Garrett Foundation who have kindly donated money towards little Asher's funeral and also organised Bearhands who came and took hand and feet moulds of him for us to keep and cherish forever!

It's outstanding organisations that help ease the burden of financial issues at such a difficult time and who gave us those precious memories that will stay with us forever.

It shows us love and support comes from anyone even people we have never met before, which is exactly what we needed now.

We honestly cannot thank you all enough. You do an outstanding job. Thank you Helen and your amazing team so much.

I know Mummy, Kathy McIvor and Daddy, Chris Jakes are eternally grateful.

Margaret-kim Pel: Seth Sturgeon received a bear today in memory of his brother Milo, he was so happy, (although asked if he could just have Milo back) so thank you to Jake Garrett Foundation and the person on the tag, Sheryl. One happy little grandson, the bear now named Milo is sitting on Seth's bed.

As a family we thank you so very much. Thanks also for the book which is also a welcome resource x.

Nikki and Ivan Crossy: Thank you so much Helen for your support at such a difficult time. Ivan and I have been Fundraising "In Memory of our beautiful baby boy Kolby Leslie Cross”.

We are over the moon to announce that we have raised $1,000 to donate to the Jake Garrett Foundation. Thank you to everyone for all your support that has helped us achieve our goal.

So much love, from the Crossy's

Ashley Bell Mckee: My daughter gave me the bracelet the other day and said you wear it mum so it's safe and as we just celebrated his first birthday last week and one year since he passed, yesterday.

It sort of helped me get through the day a reminder of what little precious amazing days we had with him and then out of no where Helen was our light she reached out her hand, grabbed ours and helped us through the worst day of our lives and there's nothing I can say or do that is enough to repay or thank her.

We are so grateful for what you have done for us and many others, you are an amazing strong women and the world would be a sad, lonely place without you.