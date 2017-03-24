31°
Gympie Forum speeches span five decades

Rowena Robertson | 24th Mar 2017 12:44 PM
CELEBRATING: Gympie Forum's Gussie Morgan (left) and Margaret Dawson are looking forward to the club's 50th anniversary lunch tomorrow (Saturday, March 25).
CELEBRATING: Gympie Forum's Gussie Morgan (left) and Margaret Dawson are looking forward to the club's 50th anniversary lunch tomorrow (Saturday, March 25). Renee Albrecht

WHAT: Gympie Forum Club 50th anniversary lunch

WHEN: Saturday, March 25

WHERE: Gunabul Homestead

HISTORY will be repeated this weekend when Pat Daly steps up to the dais at Gympie Forum's 50th birthday celebrations.

Pat presented the club's first speech in 1967 and, tomorrow (March 25), will be among the speakers at the golden anniversary lunch at Gunabul Homestead.

Little did Pat know all those years ago that her speech, titled Born to Be Free, would be the first of thousands to be presented over the next five decades.

Nor could she have predicted the influence Gympie Forum would have on the future personal and professional lives of so many Gympie women.

LEFT: Celebrating Gympie Forum&#39;s 39th birthday in 2006 are foundation members Pat Daly (left) and Joyce Lilley (right) with member Mary Powell.
LEFT: Celebrating Gympie Forum's 39th birthday in 2006 are foundation members Pat Daly (left) and Joyce Lilley (right) with member Mary Powell.

For the past 50 years, Gympie Forum has been inspiring women to be confident and effective communicators who can speak easily in public, chair meetings with poise and encourage others to find their voices.

Current members Margaret Dawson and Gussie Morgan, who are helping organise this weekend's celebrations, say Gympie Forum has forged many successful careers, including a number of members who went on to represent their communities in local government.

The late Ruth Bambling served as a councillor on Tiaro Shire Council, Julia Lawrence and Lavina Rees were elected aldermen of Gympie City Council, Claire Fell was a Widgee Shire councillor and Rae Gate held an elected position on Gympie Regional Council for two terms.

Current members Gussie Morgan and Margaret Dawson, who are helping organise this weekend's celebrations, credit Forum with giving them a confidence boost.

"I joined about 33 years ago after being thrust into the position of president of Gympie and District Field Naturalists Club,” Gussie said.

"My husband was the head of the air cadets at the time and I went home and said, "I don't think I can get up in front of someone and make a speech' and he said, "if the cadets can do it, you can'.

"I thought to myself, 'Well, if they can do, I definitely can', but I didn't have a clue about meeting procedure and the field nats secretary, who was a member of Forum, knew I didn't.

"So I joined.

"Forum has given me much more confidence. I've done a lot of things I wouldn't have done without it.”

Margaret joined Forum in 1972 while she was teaching in Barcaldine and attended meetings in her lunch hour.

"I enjoyed it - it was stimulating,” she said.

"I keep going to Forum because of the friendship and fellowship we have but also because it's wonderful for your brain as each meeting involves 10-minute speeches on titles decided on at the previous meeting.”

There have been many thought-provoking - and sometimes simply hilarious - words spoken at Gympie Forum over the years.

"It's wonderful seeing the different takes on a title,” Margaret said.

"One meeting, the title was Culture and one of the speakers talked about yoghurt.”

RIGHT: Gympie Forum president and foundation member Joyce Lilley (left) at the combined meeting of Forum clubs at the Gympie Presbyterian Hall in October 1970 with visiting members including one of the three founders of Forum, Ruth Don (second right).
RIGHT: Gympie Forum president and foundation member Joyce Lilley (left) at the combined meeting of Forum clubs at the Gympie Presbyterian Hall in October 1970 with visiting members including one of the three founders of Forum, Ruth Don (second right).

Joining Pat Daly as special guests at tomorrow's 50th anniversary lunch will be fellow foundation members Rose Sami, Joyce Lilley and Julia Lawrence, along with Gympie's longest serving member Faith De Vere - who joined in 1968 and is still and active member - and state Forum president Julieann Caffery, of Dalby.

Forum members from areas including Ipswich, Cleveland and Ashgrove will travel to Gympie for the festivities which get under way at midday.

