Gympie florist's design at national wearable art fest

GYMPIE florist Jan Jones has had her first turn on the catwalk with one of her wearable art creations modelled at the Australian Wearable Art Festival.

The event was held last Friday at the Eumundi Market Square and featured 42 individual wearable art pieces made from everything from flowers to used grain sacks.

Ms Jones, who owns popular Mary St business Branch and Blossom, said she is no stranger to having her work appear on film.

Having worked with photographers, such as Bambi Wixon on her Bloom project last year, Ms Jones said it was a real thrill to have work featured this time on a catwalk.

Ms Jones's design was part of the Florianda section and featured three separate pieces - a headpiece, corset and skirt.

She said her inspiration came from an "obsession” she has with autumn leaves.

"I always wanted to make a dress out of autumn leaves, so I guess it just kind of stemmed from there,” she said.

The piece, which took her in excess of 20 hours to create, is made of a combination of dried florals and botanicals and contains among other florals, hydrangeas, pampas grass, foxtail and peppercorn berries.

Ms Jones said the event on Friday was very much a collaborative event with her model, Ellysa Reid, playing a major role.

"It was her first time modelling and she did all her own hair and make-up,” Ms Jones said.

"I just sent her pictures of some of my inspirationals and she went from there. She's a very talented lady.”

Seeing her design on the catwalk, Ms Jones said she was nervous and a little overwhelmed, however it was an experience she's not likely to forget anytime soon.

"The quality of the other designers was just amazing.”