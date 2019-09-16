Gympie firm warns NDIS clients to check credentials first

APPROVED: Stephen-John Lahiff, of Bottlebrush Lawn and Garden Maintenance, pictured at the Gympie Lutheran Church in Nash St, urged clients of the National Disability Insurance Scheme to check with the NDIS to ensure the contractors they use are approved.

CLIENTS of the National Disability Insurance Scheme have been urged to take full advantage of the scheme's screening system, to make sure they are safe from rip-offs and worse.

Some NDIS clients are free to use any provider they choose, while others are told to use only contractors or other service providers who have passed the accreditation process.

It can even be a matter of personal security, according to NDIS literature, which warns that some of its clients may be vulnerable to confidence tricksters or violent criminals, or may simply be housebound to the point where they do not have the information they need to realise if they are being overcharged.

Aleisha Kidd-Lahiff and her husband Stephen-John Lahiff say accreditation is quite a process, but the effort is worth it, because clients can feel assured of safety and work quality.

Their business, Bottlebrush Lawn and Garden Maintenance has jumped through all the hoops to attain its accreditation.

Mrs Kidd-Lahiff praised the accreditation process and warned that she had heard of some businesses claiming NDIS approval, without actually having it.

She urged NDIS clients to check, for security and quality assurance reasons.

"Before we even set foot into someone's back yard we've already been assessed by a government agency.

"That includes a police check, background review, business verification and checks on product insurance and registration and conformity with very heavy regulations on pricing for services,” she said.

"It all helps assure people that they will be treated fairly.

"Generally contractors who are genuinely accredited should be able to produce some sort of proof.

"It's not always required and we are not trying to denigrate genuine contractors who have not gone through this very complex process, but sometimes people can be vulnerable.

"But for people required to make decisions on behalf of others, it provides a safety zone, which ensures they are not ripped off.”

The couple's business provides services including pressure cleaning of concrete surfaces, gutter cleaning and other storm and fire preparation activities.

Trimming trees, making fire breaks and cleaning up green waste are also part of the package and they team up with a local carpenter to provide timber fence building and repair services as well.

She said she and her husband started the business as a way of "paying it forward” after all the help they and their family had received in difficult times.

"It was hard when my Nanna died in 2014 and we were pregnant with our second child. "We had so many wonderful people helping us and helping Nanna towards the end of her life, we just realised people need a hand sometimes.