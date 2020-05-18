Gympie firm turns COVID crisis into local jobs

FROM CRISIS TO OPPORTUNITY: Lori and Jason McPherson of CPM Engineering. Picture Shane Zahner.

PROVING that there is opportunity in any crisis, Gympie firm CPM Engineering has grabbed the COVID-19 lockdown and turned it into profits, jobs and new services.

The customers will be farmers, earthmovers, truckies - people who generally do not have time for the delays often associated with equipment failure.

Director Jason McPherson said he and his wife Lori marked their firm’s 15th birthday on Friday, making it a survivor of multiple crises, including the global financial crisis in 2009, the end of the mining boom and now coronavirus.

He said the company would not have survived some of those challenges without the support of its 35 staff.

Keeping them at work was a big motivation for expanding existing activities into new businesses, making the most of CPM’s on-site resources.

Ray Brinkworth of CPM Engineering is part of the new hydraulic parts and repair team at CPM.

“COVID-19 has prompted us to diversify a little bit faster,” Mr McPherson said.

“The feedback we are receiving is the region is crying out for services to industry, especially rural businesses,” he said.

A hydraulic spare parts and repair business will open its doors at CPM’s Waddell Rd headquarters tomorrow (May 18) and a steel fabrication business will begin selling gates, fence panels, cattle crushes, grids and hay and grain feeders in about five weeks.

Jason McPherson says the company’s sand blasting and painting service, once for its own maintenance and product finishing only, will now be open to the public.

Mr McPherson says the retailing of hydraulic cylinders, hoses and fittings will be backed by an overnight repair service to help keep big expensive machinery hard at work.

“We will have an after-hours drop off service and early morning pick-ups for urgent jobs.

“If a customer tells us they need a hose repaired by 6am, we’ll come in early and get it done,” Mr McPherson said.

Jason McPherson and Ray Brinkworth of CPM Engineering

“Eventually, we want to bring home all the work that now is done outside Gympie.

“We’ll also be offering roadside and after hours repair services.

“Drop a hose in after hours, take a photo of it and text the picture and message to the number on the gate, including the pick-up time.

“These services are urgent for machinery operators or farmers.

“It could be a $100 hose, immobilising a million-dollar machine.

“Farmers could be in the middle of a harvest or planting.

“They can’t afford to lose the value of their crop, so the machine has to be repaired urgently.

“One hour late and they miss the train or truck and can’t get their product to market.

“We will go from half way to Brisbane and north to Mackay. We’ll service that area with support and new hydraulic parts.

“We can help with bolts, batteries and metal supplies.

“We do a lot of fabrication for the mining, manufacturing and timber industries.

“Our blasting and painting service was previously in-house for maintaining our own gear, but now it’s open to the public for the first time.

“We have automotive spray painters who can give machinery a very high quality finish.

“This is how we hope to create extra employment,” he said.

“The GFC really made us sit up and take notice.

“We studied lean management practices and followed the Toyota process, which aimed to take all the wasted time out of a project, helping drive prices down.

“We’ve have processing equipment, laser and plasma cutting gear and that will help bring back the work we’ve previously sent to someone in Brisbane.”