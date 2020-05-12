Gympie firm keeps Ekka tradition alive, hosts judging event

THERE will be no led steers at the cancelled Royal Brisbane Show’s led steer competition in August, but Gympie firm Nolan Meats will keep the tradition going, virtually.

CLICK HERE: Supermarket under fire for dropping the ball on COVID-19 precautions

Nolan Meats director Terry Nolan said the big Gympie meat processing and exporting firm was deeply involved in the Ekka and for about 10 years had processed all cattle entered in the led steer contest.

SAD NEWS: For the first time in 40 years, there will be no Muster this year

Breakfast Creek Hotel General Manager Sam Gullo (right) purchased the Ekka Grand Champion Led Steer for $22/kg. Mr Gullo is pictured with steer owner Chris Law, Hunda Hereford, Quirindi, NSW, Tony Wood, Qld Food Operations Manager, ALH, and handler Jamie Grosser. PICTURE: ANDREA CROTHERS.

“There won’t be any live cattle physical judging, but a lot of producers have worked to prepare their cattle and have them ready to exhibit.

“The cattle come from New South Wales, Western Queensland, the Burnett, all over a large area.

“They’ll go to different saleyards and send the cattle here.

Brendan Christou Cheif Exec RNA , "Teddy Bear" and Mitchell Jackwitz at the RNA at Ekka. Pic Annette Dew

“We’ll process them and the carcasses will be judged in our cool room according to RNA judging criteria and MSA guidelines.

“There are hundreds of entries, 300 to 400 for the show every year.

“I don’t think we’ll get as many but I wouldn’t be surprised to see 300 cattle,” Mr Nolan said.

“They’ll be judged according to objective data recorded and used for the judging.”

But Mr Nolan said he did not expect the “virtual” judging to become part of the new normal, post COVID-19.

“I think part of the judging at livestock shows is about education for young people and producers, social gatherings and comparing notes,” he said.

Michael, Terry and Tony Nolan, owners of Nolan Meats in Gympie.

“When we come out of COVID-19 I think the event will be important socially again.”