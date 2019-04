Emergency services on the scene of a reported house fire at Southside.

Emergency services on the scene of a reported house fire at Southside. Philippe Coquerand

GYMPIE firefighters rushed to an incident at Southside just after 12.35pm today.

Part of a roof of a Watson Rd property had caught fire, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Three Gympie fire crews remain on the scene and are actively engaged in containing the fire, the spokeswoman said.

Gympie paramedics and police were also at the scene.