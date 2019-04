Emergency services on the scene of a reported house fire at Southside.

GYMPIE firefighters rushed to an incident at Southside just before 1pm today.

A solar panel on a Watson Rd property had caught fire but was contained before police arrived, a Gympie police spokesman said at the scene.

Gympie paramedics were also at the scene.