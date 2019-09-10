Gympie firefighters called to fight Peregian blaze

A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach heading north towards Marcus Beach and Noosa. Fierce winds fuelled the flames as they destroyed property and threatened more. Firefighters and emergency crews risked their lives to fight the front as it mercilessly rolled through dry bushland. Thick smoke and embners constantly threatened new fires.Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

FIREFIGHTERS from two Gympie crews last night joined the massive entourage of fire-fighters battling the bushfire raging at Peregian overnight.

Gympie Fire station officer Cameron Nicol said the officers returned early this morning, with the possibility of more crews called to the area today.

He said the current weather is a dangerous concoction for fires in the region and urged Gympie region residents to follow all fire safety advice.

"As people would have seen on the media - it is unprecedented fire conditions for this time of year," he said.

"This type of weather - given the lack of rainfall, high winds and low humidity is more in line with October and November weather."

He warned people to be extremely careful if using motorised and electrical equipment outside and to keep fire fighting equipment nearby when doing so.

A fire broke out at a Tamaree property on Monday September 9. Philippe Coquerand

A fire that broke out at Tamaree yesterday was now completely extinguished, he said, but the area and any fire in the past few days in the region would be monitored.

"We still have high winds, they are shifting from the south west to more southerly and south easterly," he said.

"There are still dangers associated with those winds.

"All the fires that we have had will be monitored - they can flare even days later- with this wind."

A complete fire ban is still in place for the Gympie region, including fires previously issued by a permit.