Gympie fire danger sky high and rising

DANGER: Gympie's fire danger has been rated "very high” as dry conditions worsen.

DANGER: Gympie's fire danger has been rated "very high” as dry conditions worsen. Steven Jesser

GYMPIE region has been declared to be at significant risk of wildfire from the coast to Imbil and Goomeri as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict worsening conditions.

With an official fire danger rating of "very high” today, the bureau warns of escalating danger as the last chance of any rain this week appeared to evaporate.

UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

By Friday, continuing dry heat is expected to be made much more dangerous by northwesterly winds at 15 to 20km/h, tending northerly during the afternoon.

Chances of rain are officially now rated at zero right through to next Monday, when the forecast is not much better, a five per cent chance.

Today's temperatures are now expected to reach 29C, but will head upwards tomorrow, with a forecast maximum of 33C.

Maximums of 34C are predicted for Thursday and Friday, with a 30C high on Saturday, 28C on Sunday and back to 26C on Monday.

Wildfire reached Southside yesterday, but was quickly contained.