Gympie fire chief points to staggering effort of volunteers

RFBAQ GM Justin Choveaux says the government compensation plan needs to be the starting point of a wider conversation about rural fire brigade funding.

The GM of the state’s rural fire brigade association is calling for a wider discussion over support for volunteers with the state expected to face similar fire conditions next season.

Justin Choveaux raised the need for such a discussion following this week’s news government compensation will be offered to volunteer fireys.

Up to $6000 is available for volunteers who meet the criteria.

The GM of the Araluen-based RFBAQ said the news was being greeted in several ways.

“We’ve got a number of volunteers out there going ‘This is fantastic’,” he said.

“A number of other guys are not in those (eligibility) categories.

“And other guys are saying ‘That’s not what I volunteer for and I won’t apply’.”

Justin Choveaux.

And with the one-off compensation now available, he said the conversation needs to move to how best to help the 33,000 volunteers responsible for protecting most of the state.

“Ninety-three per cent of the state is defended by people who do it for free,” he said.

“What volunteers are being required to do – just the amount of work and how different it is – has changed.”

Where once they would only gather to fight local fires, now a Gympie volunteer might find themselves helping in South Australia.

“The amount that a volunteer is being asked to do is only going to grow,” Mr Choveaux said.

This was not restricted to those on the line of fire, either.

“Being a brigade secretary can be a full-time job with all the paperwork involved,” Mr Choveaux said.

Mr Choveaux says the next fire season is likely to be the same as this one.

He said the compensation was a political choice – “without any consultation, it happened” – but it had “supercharged the situation”.

“Rural fire management historically has been poorly supported by governments,” he said.

“It’s been underfunded”.

The future of rural fireys now needed to be discussed as the state and region stared at a repeat situation at the end of the year.

“Fire seasons in Queensland go in two or three year lots,” he said.

Plus there was the ongoing issue of flammability.

The Upper Kandanga fire rages.

“The fuel load isn’t getting reduced,” he said.

In the meantime he said the RFBAQ was still helping out with its hardship grants for brigade members affected by the fires.

“We did one at Goomeri last week. Anyone suffering hardship due to the fires should talk to their first officer or the RFBAQ.”