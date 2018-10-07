GALLERY: Gympie film scores two gongs at Heart of Gold

Photos View Photo Gallery

THE Flexible Learning Centre's Brainstorm has proven to be inspired, with the Gympie production taking out the Heart of Gold film festival's regional and national young filmmaker prizes.

Directors Ande Foster and Sally Haxton took out the two award Young Filmmaker awards for their work on the short film, which came to life through the passion of its extensive cast and crew who are connected with the school.

A total of 33 students were involved in its production, with 27 appearing in acting roles.

Best Short Film was claimed by Jan-Eric Mack for Facing Mecca, and Lara Gissing's Babygirl won Best Student Film.

Festival director Emily Avila said it was great to have the chance to not only showcase Gympie's talent, but to present it alongside national and international entries.

"Doing stuff like that is what Heart of Gold is about, that we have been able to showcase award winning films from all over the world and all different country's," she said.

"We are coming here and are offering different portals for different walks of life and parts of the world to the Gympie community and the audience that travels to be here."

She said not only was there a record number of filmmakers at the festival, but even the subjects of the film Backtrack Boys "travelling all the way from Armidale, NSW".

"It is really special for us."

Audience feedback had also been great, she said, and the festival itself had run like a dream.

"It has been really smooth, our been going really well and our team have been working on this for a couple of years," she said.

It helped that the volunteers have been working together on the festival for 12 years now.

"Every year it just gets that little bit easier and little bit more ambitious," she said.

"We have had lost of people from all walks of life coming into the cinema."

The Winners

* Winner of the young filmmaker competition: National - Brainstorm, directed by Ande Foster & Sally Haxton

* Winner of the young filmmaker competition: Regional - Brainstorm, directed by Ande Foster & Sally Haxton

* Winner of Best Cinematography - Judas Collar, Cinematographer Michael McDermott, Director Alison James.

* Winner for Best Script - Your Call Is Important To Us, Screenplay T.J. Power, Director T.J.Power.

* Winner of the Screener's Choice Award - Your Call Is Important To Us, by T.J. Power

* Winner of Most Inspiring True Story - The Tables, Directed by Jon Bunning.

* Winner of Best Sound Design - A Modest Defeat, Sound Designer Lauren Cooper, Director David Barr.

* Winner of Best Student Film - Babygirl, Director Lara Gissing.

* Winner of the Gympie Gold Award - Shakespeare in Tokyo, by Genevieve Clay-Smith.

* Winner For Best Australian Short Film - Sherbert Rozencrantz, You're Beautiful directed by Natalie van den Dungen.

* Winner for Best Short Film - Facing Mecca, Director Jan-Eric Mack.